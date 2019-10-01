Regals’ president applauds change

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is pretty much business as usual for the North Peace Hockey League this season except for one notable change.



The league will operate with the same seven teams as last season, and have the same schedule, but the playoff format sees a slight change which pleases High Prairie Regals’ president Barry Sharkawi.



Teams decided at the fall meeting in Fairview Sept. 25 that the league final will now feature a battle of the division champions. Last season, a crossover occurred that saw the higher seed play the lowest seed in the other division and vice-versa.



Sharkawi says the bottom line is that the team will save money and increase revenues in the new format.



“That’s what we wanted last year,” says Sharakwi, recognizing the potential financial benefit.



If the Regals or Falher Pirates make the NPHL Semi-Final, they will now play a division opponent – a traditional rival – instead of Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek or Fort St. John.



The schedule remains the same as last season. Falher, Grimshaw, High Prairie and Manning comprise the East Division while Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie comprise the West. Each team plays their division opponent six times [three games home and three games away] while each team plays out of division opponents twice [one home and one away]. It means East teams play 24 games, West teams only 20.



Jack McAvoy returns as president for his 39th year while Chris Clegg returns as statistician for his 30th year.



The NPHL plans to release its schedule Sunday, Oct. 6. Play is likely to begin Oct. 26 with Fort St. John playing the defending league champions, Grande Prairie. Falher and High Prairie will likely begin their season Friday, Nov. 1 or Saturday, Nov. 2.