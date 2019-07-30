Regals may have new dance partner in 2019-20

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A group from La Crete has given notice to the North Peace Hockey League executive they would like to join for the 2019-20 season.



The NPHL officially notified its member clubs July 24 of La Crete’s intentions.



Ryan Becker, president and head coach, sent a preliminary proposal to NPHL president Jack McAvoy satisfying the conditions set out in the NPHL Constitution for a successful bid.



La Crete’s proposal was sent to the teams July 24.



“I have asked the teams to give me their thoughts by Sunday [July 28],” says McAvoy.



A report will then be compiled. McAvoy will then advise La Crete on their chances of success.



Becker’s proposal includes a financial commitment, and a preliminary list of players, executive and coaches.



Becker writes in his letter that the NPHL would give local players an “outlet” to continue playing hockey after midget.



The biggest hurdle to overcome is travel. La Crete is over three hours away from Manning and four from High Prairie and Grimshaw. Falher is about five hours away. Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John all face 6-8-hour road trips.



Becker writes he is willing to work with the league to arrive at solutions to overcome the travel issue.



The NPHL usually accepts applications for new teams at its spring meeting, but since the league did not hold a meeting, an application could be accepted at the fall meeting. The league also reserves the right to call a special meeting to deal with any issue if teams agree.



New teams must be accepted by vote of at 50 per cent plus one majority by a vote of the member teams present at the meeting. Voting by proxy is not allowed.