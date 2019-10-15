Regals live to play another day

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

After many meetings last week, including one where the entire High Prairie Regals executive resigned, the club announced Oct. 12 they will enter the NPHL for the 2019-20 season.



The club met the previous night to decide their fate, after the league granted the club a few extra days to re-organize and declare its intentions.



If the Regals had not entered the league this coming season, the financial impact was severe. The team, which paid its $4,250 entry fee at the league meeting in Fairview Sept. 26, would lose the money.



The Regals also stood to lose an additional $2,500 they had coming back to them if they completed the 2019-20 season in good standing. Two years ago, the Regals paid a $5,000 performance bond which, under league rules, deemed $2,500 would be returned in three years.



The entire Regals executive resigned at a meeting Oct. 8 prompting a quick re-organizational meeting three days later.



The Fort St. John Flyers pulled out on the league on Oct. 8 leaving the Regals, Dawson Creek Canucks, Falher Pirates, Grande Prairie Athletics, Grimshaw Huskies and Manning Comets.



After the Regals announced their intentions, a league schedule was drawn and released. Each team plays 20 games beginning Nov. 1. It can be viewed on NPHL.com or southpeacenews.com and will be published next week.