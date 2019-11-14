Regals fold for 2019-20 season

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

For the third time in five years, the High Prairie Regals have ceased operations.



The team informed North Peace Hockey League president Jack McAvoy of their decision in a phone call Nov. 8, then followed with a letter by e-mail the next day from Allan Lamouche.



“It is with regret that the High Prairie Regals will not be able to participate in the [NPHL] this 2019-20 season,” wrote Lamouche “After a lengthy debate last night at a meeting in High Prairie with some of the board members and executive, it was decided that we are unable to field a competitive team.”



The move came three days after the team was blasted 12-0 at Manning to open the season, and only able to ice six skaters.



The move is very costly to the team, which paid $4,250 in league dues for the coming season which they do not get back. They were also eligible to get back $2,500 of a $5,000 performance bond while on probation until the end of the current season.



Lamouche wrote economics was part of the problem.



“This might be in part because of the economic situation in the region,” he wrote.



Given the dismal attendance for the game at Manning, it was also clear that not enough players were committed to keeping the franchise afloat.



However, Lamouche thanked those who were committed.



“The board members would like to thank all the players and other people who tried so hard to field a team out of High Prairie. It is well-known the Regals have a long history in the NPHL.”



The recent move completes a downward spiral for the team. They played 57 consecutive years since joining the NPHL in 1957-58. They took a leave of absence in 2014-15 and returned the next year to lose all 24 games. They folded on the eve of the 2016-17 season and returned to play two more years before again folding.



The Regals’ folding leaves the NPHL with five teams: Dawson Creek, Falher, Grande Prairie, Grimshaw and Manning. The league held a conference call Nov. 9 and agreed to a new 20-game schedule.



The Regals still hold NPHL records for most championships with 13 and most first place finishes with 16. However, the last title was won in 1988-89 and the last first place finish was in 1991-92.