Reeve supports camping restrictions

Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard supports a county order to restrict operations of private campgrounds during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The county’s emergency management team has ordered private campgrounds to file a risk assessment and mitigation plan before operating for the 2020 season.



“It’s designed to prevent the risk and spread of COVID-19 and to comply with health orders,” Simard says.



“They want everyone to take precautions.”



Simard is the president of the Joussard Community Association that operates Joussard Community Association Campground.



He found out about the plan when the emergency management team released information April 7 after consulting the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.



Simard says the provincial government supports campgrounds that operate.



“They want campgrounds to be able to operate as of May 1,” Simard says.



“But we have to follow guidelines.”



He says the JCA plans to comply with the county order.



Simard says the county is reaching out to campground owners by phone and through messages on its website and social media.



The reeve says camping and warmer weather will be welcome by people who feel isolated and restricted in their homes.



“It will be good for people to get out,” Simard says.



“I’ve had several phone calls from people wanting to know about camping.



“But I told them to wait to see what the province will restrict us from opening.”



He reminds people to be safe and abide by social distancing whatever they do, even camping.



Restrictions for campgrounds focus on isolation and social distancing where people are required to be at least six feet apart.



Provincial parks are owned, operated and regulated by the provincial government.