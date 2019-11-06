Red Wings to make debut Nov. 10

The logo for the High Prairie Red Wings.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will make their home debut Nov. 10 as junior A hockey arrives in town.



The Red Wings will host the Slave Lake Icedogs at 4 p.m. at the Sport Palace.



“It should be a good way to kick off a new rivalry,” says Derak Prue, expansion director for the Western Conference of the Greater Metro Hockey League.



“The Red Wings will have at least five local players in the lineup and a few more as the weeks progress.”



A schedule for the Red Wings is set to be released before the opening game, he says.



“They’ll play one home game a week until the end of the regular season in March,” Prue says.



He says the organization and players are excited to arrive in their new home town.



“We want the players to get out into the community and schools in the next few weeks to promote the team and the league,” Prue says.



The team is building local flavour to the organization, he says.



“We continue to move forward with local volunteers and supporters,” Prue says.



He announced the new High Prairie team at an information meeting Oct. 23.



Ownership, the organization and roster are already in place



The league and team are looking for billets and for volunteers to serve at games and in other roles.



The Red Wings become the fourth team in the Western Division that is in the first year. Other teams in the west are the Northern Alberta Tomahawks in Enoch and the Edmonton Academy Wings.



The Red Wings were scheduled to locate in Rosetown, Saskatchewan, Prue says, however, the community couldn’t accommodate ice time for a full training camp. So, the league and team headed to High Prairie, he says.



For more information, contact Prue by phone at [1-780] 905-0447 or email to derek@gmhlwest.com.