Red Wings still in hunt to finish second

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are ending regular season play in the West Division of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



High Prairie hosts rival Slave Lake Icedogs on March 6 at 8:30 p.m., then wind up the regular season in Enoch when they play the Northern Alberta Tomahawks on March 7 at 8 p.m.



That final game could decide second place in the three-team division.



High Prairie was second heading into the final three games, just four points ahead of Northern Alberta. The teams will meet in the opening round of the playoffs with home-ice advantage on the line.



The playoff schedule is expected to be released early next week.



High Prairie tripled the first-place Icedogs 12-4 on home ice Feb. 21.



Larry Yellowknee led the attack with four goals and one assist, along with 15 penalty minutes.



The Red Wings led 3-2 after the first period.



Mikal Chalifoux scored at 6:13 from John Yellowknee. Sage Letendre netted a goal at 7:44 assisted by Benny Yellowknee and Donovan Joseyounen. Larry Yellowknee scored at 16:13 assisted by Harrison Potts and Rylan Schuberg.



High Prairie built its lead to 8-2 after the second period.



Chalifoux scored at 4:25 assisted by Tyson Mitchell and John Yellowknee. Larry Yellowknee popped a power-play goal at 8:13 assisted by Mitchell and Benny Yellowknee. Larry Yellowknee added another goal at 11:41 assisted by Keaton Auger and Chalifoux. Harrison Potts potted a marker at 17:41 assisted by Benny Yellowknee. Benny Yellowknee scored short-handed at 19:08 assisted by Larry Yellowknee and Fabian McDonald.



The Red Wings added four goals in the final frame.



Larry Yellowknee scored nine second in the third period assisted by Keaton Auger. Auger scored at 3:04 assisted by Potts. Schuberg tallied a marker at 7:52 assisted by Tyrell Genier and John Yellowknee. Genier wrapped up the scoring at 17:40 assisted by McDonald.



High Prairie outshot Slave Lake 47-37 as goaltender Bradley Roncin was busy in the Red Wing crease.



The Red Wings were crushed 10-3 by Northern Alberta Tomahawks in Enoch on Feb. 22.



High Prairie trailed 3-2 after the first period.



Down 3-0, the Red Wings got on the board as Gabriel Blais scored a power-play goal at 14:37 assisted by Benny Yellowknee and Larry Yellowknee.



Firekeeper Letendre closed the gap for the Red Wings on a goal at 16:59 assisted by Rylan Schuberg.



Enoch built the lead to 8-2 before the Red Wings scored their third goal when Tyrell Genier popped a power-play goal in the third period at 12:02 assisted by goaltender Mathieu Charbonneau and Tyson Mitchell.



However, the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 44-41.



Bradley Roncin allowed seven goals before he was pulled for Charbonneau.