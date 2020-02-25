Red Wings score in bunches

Larry Yellowknee of the High Prairie Red Wings attempts to score on Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk goalie Levi Herman in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Feb. 16.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are close to securing second place in the West Division of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



After a three-game losing streak, the Red Wings won two straight games on the Family Day weekend Feb. 14-16.



High Prairie beat the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 9-5 at home Feb. 16 and Slave Lake Icedogs 7-4 on the road Feb. 14.



The wins increased the Red Wings’ points total to 38, trailing Slave Lake with 46 points and ahead of Enoch with 31 points.



Hgih Prairie was scheduled to host Slave Lake on Feb. 21 and visit Enoch on Feb. 22.



“If we win those games, we clinch second place,” head coach Ryder Prue says.



“We want to get home-ice advantage in the playoffs.”



The Red Wings were sparked in the victory in Slave Lake when they scored two short- handed goals while killing the same penalty.



High Prairie led 2-0 after the first period.



Benny Yellowknee opened the scoring at 5:31 assisted by Rylan Schuberg.



Larkin Stokes added to the fire at 12:55 assisted by John Yellowknee and Firekeeper Letendre.



The Red Wings built the lead to 6-1 after the second period.



John Yellowknee scored unassisted at 1:35.



High Prairie popped two short-handed goals less than 30 seconds apart. Larry Yellowknee scored at 6:37 assisted by Keaton Auger. Benny Yellowknee tallied the second short-handed marker at 7:01 assisted by Schuberg and Tyson Mitchell.



Larry Yellowknee scored a power-play goal at 14:07 assisted by Auger and Harrison Potts.



Slave Lake cut the High Prairie lead to 6-4 before Auger scored a power-play goal at 19:34 assisted by Larry Yellowknee and Mitchell.



High Prairie outshot the Icedogs 41-37 as Red Wing goalie Bradley Roncin was very busy.



Both teams battle in Slave Lake on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the only game of the weekend for the Red Wings.



High Prairie plays it final home game in the regular season when the Icedogs come to town March 6 at 8:30 p.m.



On home ice, the Red Wings hosted the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Feb. 16.



The Red Wings jumped out to a quick 4-0 before the game was five minutes old.



Donovan Joseyounen opened the scoring at 1:33 assisted by Kastin Potts and John Yellowknee.



Tyrell Genier counted a second marker at 1:48 assisted by Joseyounen and Potts.



Brendan Willier kept the heat on with a goal at 2:20 assisted by Sage Letendre and Mikal Chalifoux.



That made it three goals in 37 seconds.



Genier scored at 4:27 assisted by Joseyounen.



Leading 4-3 midway through the second period, High Prairie responded with three goals.



Keaton Auger popped a power-play goal at 13:48 assisted by Potts and Larry Yellowknee.



The Red Wings added two goals in the final minute of the second period to lead 7-3.



Larry Yellowknee scored at 19:18 assisted by Auger and Harrison Potts.



Joseyounen tallied at 19:41.



Each team scored twice in the third period.



Larry Yellowknee netted a goal at 5:44 assisted by Auger and Kastin Potts.