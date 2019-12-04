Red Wings on a roll

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games in the Greater Metro Hockey League.



On the road, the Red Wings edged the Slave Lake Icedogs 3-2 in an overtime thriller Nov. 22 in West Division action.



Larry Yellowknee scored at 17:56 in overtime assisted by Brandon McNabb and Tyson Mitchell.



“We’re working more as a team and it’s paying off,” head coach Ryder Prue says.



“We’re finding a way to string some wins together.”



Prue says several new players on the roster have strengthened the team.



High Prairie opened the scoring in the first period on a goal by McNabb at 3:34 assisted by Sage Letendre.



The Red Wings led 2-1 after the second period as Yellowknee scored at 18:02 assisted by JD Sunshine and Gabriel Blais.



High Prairie goaltender Bradley Roncin was busy as the Icedogs peppered 55 shots between the pipes.



The Red Wings fired 29 shots.



Riding a high, the Red Wings doubled the Northern Alberta Tomahawks of Enoch 6-3 in High Prairie on Nov. 24.



High Prairie led 2-1 after the first period.



Kenton Night scored at 1:59 assisted by Donovan Joseynounen and Fabian McDonald.



Firekeeper Letendre popped the puck into the net at 14:10 assisted by Tyson Mitchell.



Each team tallied one goal in the second period.



Mikal Chalifoux scored at 17:17 assisted by Larry Yellowknee and Joseynounen.



High Prairie added three markers in the third period.



Tyson Mitchell netted a goal at 2:56 assisted by Thayne Schur-Auger and Chalifoux.



Aarone Letendre tallied a marker at 15:35 assisted by Harrison Potts and Firekeeper Letendre.



Chalifoux scored at 16:01 unassisted.



Red Wing goalie Bradley Roncin was solid in net as the Tomahawks outshot High Prairie 45-37.



Please see more information about the team is also available on the Red Wings’ website at highprairieredwings.com.

High Prairie Red Wings Schedule

Date Game Time

Fri., Dec. 6 Northern Alberta at HP 8:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 8 HP at Slave Lake (Wabasca) 2:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 14 HP at Northern Alberta 8 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 Slave Lake at HP 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 20 High Prairie at Slave Lake 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 22 Northern Alberta at HP 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 3 HP at Slave Lake 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 5 Slave Lake at HP 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 10 HP at Slave Lake 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 11 Northern Alberta at HP 8 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 17 HP at Slave Lake 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 19 Northern Alberta at HP 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 HP at Northern Alberta 8 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 26 Slave Lake at HP 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31 Northern Alberta at HP 8:30 p.m.