Red Wings hope to fly high in new town

The nameless High Prairie Red Wings’ mascot is a favourite with the younger fans. Children left-right, are Alexis Davies-Hunt, 9, Tristan Grant, 11, Colten Pilgrim, 9, and Chloe Pilgrim, 8. The team plans to hold a contest to find a name for the mascot.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Junior A hockey made its official debut as the new High Prairie Red Wings hosted their first game Nov. 10.



The Red Wings lost 4-2 to the Northern Alberta Tomahawks of Enoch in action in the West Division of the Greater Metro Hockey League.



A crowd of about 200 at the Sports Palace watched the game.



Local players figured in on both goals.



Mikal Chalifoux of Gift Lake scored the first Red Wing goal in High Prairie. He popped a power play goal assisted by Larry Yellowknee of Gift Lake and Tyson Mitchell to open the scoring in the first period at 9:07.



Keegan Holloway of High Prairie scored a power play goal in the third period to tie the game 2-2 at 10:24. Local hockey product Thayne Schur-Auger and Yellowknee assisted on the goal.



The Tomahawks outshot the Red Wings 38-34.



League representatives are pleased with the initial response.



“I thought the support for the team was great and very receptive,” says Derek Prue, expansion director for the GMHL West Division.



“We had about 30 kids waiting for the Red Wing players to come off the ice.



“So those are great indicators for our first game in High Prairie.”



He says the league welcomes the local response.



“We’re happy with the support we have received in such a short time,” Prue says.



“We look forward to being part of the community for many years to come.”



Prue notes team management and players have settled in their new home.



“They will be out in the community and interacting with residents, schools and minor hockey,” Prue says.



Upcoming, the Red Wings visit the Slave Lake Icedogs on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.



The Red Wings’ next home game is scheduled for Nov. 24 when they host the Northern Alberta Tomahawks at 4:30 p.m.



High Prairie is also scheduled to host Slave Lake on Nov. 29 at 8:30 p.m. It is the night of the High Prairie Winter Light-Up.



For more information, please contact Prue by phone at [1-780] 905-0447 or by email to derek@gmhlwest.com.



Information about the team is also available on the Red Wings’ website at highpraireredwings .com.

High Prairie Red Wings Schedule

Date Game Time

Sat., Nov. 16 HP at Northern Alberta [Enoch] 8 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 22 HP at Slave Lake 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 24 Northern Alberta at HP 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 Slave Lake at High Prairie 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 HP at Northern Alberta [Enoch] 8 p.m.