Red Wings edge rivals in thriller

The High Prairie Red Wings celebrate their first goal of the game as Tyson Josie scores against the Slave Lake Icedogs on Nov. 17.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings won their first Junior A hockey game for their new community.



High Prairie edged the visiting Slave Lake Icedogs 7-6 at the Sports Palace on Nov. 17 in Greater Metro Hockey League action.



Tyson Mitchell scored the game-winner with 2:20 left in the third period on a goal assisted by Tyron Josie.



It was the Red Wings’ second game in High Prairie.



“It was a barnburner,” West Division expansion director Derek Prue says. “I don’t think many fans went home disappointed.”



Many spectators travelled from Slave Lake for the big rivalry game.



He says the team keeps improving.



“The players are gelling and the three teams in the division are getting closer,” Prue says.



Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Red Wings rebounded and scored five unanswered goals in the second period to lead 5-2.



Josie scored at 5:35 in the third period assisted by Firekeeper Letendre.



Harrison Potts potted the puck at eight minutes assisted by hometown player Larry Yellowknee and Letendre.



Another hometown product, Mikal Chalifoux, scored for the Red Wings at 14:56 assisted by Yellowknee and Mitchell.



High Prairie hometown player Brandon McNabb tallied for the Red Wings at 16:19 assisted by Donovan Joseyounen.



Yellowknee scored a power play goal at 17:23 assisted by Joseyounen and Mitchell.



Slave Lake outscored High Prairie 4-2 in the final period as the Red Wings hung on.



Sage Letendre tallied the other Red Wing goal at 5:10 assisted by Josie and Letendre.



Red Wing goalie Jeremiah Clarke faced 22 Slave Lake shots as the Red Wings fired 46.



The High Prairie win cost the Town of Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman in a friendly wager with the Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk. The mayor of the losing community had to wear the jersey of the winning team at the next town council meeting.



“A bet between the two mayors added to the game and rivalry,” Prue says.



“We first talked about it with Brian and then with Tyler and they both agreed.”



The win was the second for the Red Wings during the week. High Prairie doubled the Northern Alberta Tomahawks 6-3 at Enoch Cree Nation on Nov. 16.



Thayne Schur-Auger scored in the first period at 10:30 assisted by Yellowknee.



The Red Wings led 5-2 after the second period.



Keagan Holloway scored 40 seconds into the period assisted by Sage Letendre and Schur-Auger.



Yellowknee tallied a goal at 3:20 assisted by Harrison Potts and Sage Letendre.



Holloway scored at 10:43 assisted by Gabriel Blais and Schur-Auger.



Each team tallied one goal in the final period.



Firekeeper Letendre scored at 18:23 assisted by Holloway.



High Prairie goaltender Clarke faced 41 Tomahawk shots as the Red Wings fired 37.



Upcoming, the Red Wings host Slave Lake on Nov. 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the Sports Palace. The game is the same night as the High Prairie Winter Light-Up.



“We plan to have the players in or at the parade,” Prue says.



Information about the team is also available on the Red Wings’ website at highprairieredwings.com.