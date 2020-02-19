Red Wings clipped in shootout

Donovan Joseyounen, left, of the High Prairie Red Wings, shoots the puck toward the Slave Lake Icedog net Feb. 8. Icedog player Garrett Sinclair stays within striking distance as teammate Tarynce Ducharme lags behind.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings took another step backwards in their hopes to finish first in the West Division of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



The Red Wings lost 12-7 at home to the division-leading Slave Lake Icedogs on Feb. 8.



High Prairie trailed 4-2 after the first period.



Harrison Potts tied the game at 1-1 at 5:20 assisted by Larry Yellowknee.



Firekeeper Letendre scored at 17:18 from Brendan Willier and Gabriel Blais.



The Red Wings fell behind 5-3 after the second period.



Larry Yellowknee popped a power-play goal at 18:29 from Keaton Auger and Benny Yellowknee.



In a parade of goals, the Icedogs outscored the Red Wings 7-4 in the third period.



Potts potted a goal 30 seconds into the final frame assisted by Keaton Auger and Larry Yellowknee.



Slave Lake replied with four straight goals.



Blais scored at 10:34 for the Red Wings from Letendre and Fabian McDonald.



Larry Yellowknee added a marker at 11:49 assisted by Auger and Benny Yellowknee.



Larry Yellowknee completed the hat trick at 13:36 unassisted before Slave Lake added two more goals.



Goaltenders were kept busy as Slave Lake outshot High Prairie 44-39.



Red Wing puck-stopper Jeremiah Clarke was in goal for all 12 goals before he was replaced by Mathieu Charbonneau with about eight minutes left in the game.



Two games are scheduled for the coming weekend.



High Prairie hosts the Slave Lake Icedogs on Feb. 21 at 8:30 p.m.



The Red Wings then travel to Enoch to play the Northern Alberta Tomahawks Feb. 22.