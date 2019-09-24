Recess still tops for kindergarten kids

Nya Willier reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Nya Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello, this is Nya Willier once again bringing you the news from Joussard School. I visited every classroom to talk to the kids and find out what has been happening in their classes.



In kindergarten, I found out the little kids are learning all kinds of things. They are learning how to identify their names in print; soon they will be able to read all of their classmates’ names as well. The students also told me that they are learning how to count to 10, how to say the names of the days of the week and the months in the year. Best of all, of course, is recess!



Our Grade 1 students are also learning lots every day. They told me how they made scenes in Art with Math shapes. That’s a great combination of subjects! They also said they are playing “Eagle Eye” in the gym. That sounds like fun!



The Grade 2 students have had a great time in their P.E. classes as they are learning to dance. They are enjoying learning to follow the music with their body movements.



Students in Grade 3 have been learning about their responsibilities as learners and how to use these responsibilities to achieve great things. A little less serious, they have had a great time playing “Noodle Tag”.



In Grade 4, our students have been learning about Alberta in Social Studies and in Science they are learning to be responsible citizens with waste disposal. The students are also polishing up their basketball skills.



Our Grade 5 students have been learning more about static electricity and are finding this interesting. They are also learning to draw following detailed tutorials on their laptops. They are producing some amazing artwork!



And, in Grade 6 our students have been learning about the different levels of government. To make this easier to remember, they are comparing the parts of a tree to different parts of government. The students also reported they are having fun playing dodgeball.



We had a wonderful turnout for our open house and we thank all of the families for coming. It was so good to see so many of our parents and grandparents again.



Thank you for reading my report. Please check in with me next week.