Rebels win 2 of 3 in playoffs

Cohen Cunningham tossed 80 pitches to record the win over the Kapawe’no Bears.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Rebels are in second place in the standings after one weekend of play in the Alberta 13-Under Peewee A baseball playoffs.



The Rebels use home field advantage to win two of three games in the opening round-robin portion of the playoffs July 6-7.



The Rebels defeated the Kapawe’no Bears 20-0, and the Northern Alberta Adrenaline 12-2, but lost to the Manning Comets 16-3.



Meanwhile, Manning defeated the Bears 25-0, and the Adrenaline defeated the Bears 15-0. The Bears, a team from the Grouard area, are comprised of several mosquito aged players and females and face a tough challenge.



The Comets top the standing with a 3-0 record followed by the Rebels at 2-1. The Adrenaline are 1-2 and the Bears 0-3.



The marquee match of the weekend was the Rebels and Comets. Both teams won provincial titles last season and are clearly the favourites.



The Comets scored three runs in the first inning to lead 3-1 and led 6-1 after two innings. The Comets would add the maximum five runs allowed per inning in both the third and sixth innings to end the game.



Action continued in the second round of playoffs at Kapawe’no July 13-14.