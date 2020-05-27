RCMP wants input to serve the public better

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright is asking for input from the public to help the detachment serve you better. It is part of the RCMP’s community engagement program.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you have issues over policing, here’s your chance to voice your concerns.



High Prairie/Faust RCMP Detachment S/Sgt. Warren Wright would like to hear from local community members in the High Prairie and Faust detachment areas who may have any comments and/or concerns about policing.



“Normally, a series of town hall meetings would have been held in local community halls; however, due to the current state of the pandemic, public gatherings are not an option,” says Wright.



“As a result, for a two-week period from Monday, May 25, 2020, until Friday, June 5, 2020, [I] will be accepting input from community members through either regular mail or e-mail.”



Wright welcomes all interested people to contact him in writing at: S/Sgt. Warren Wright, High Prairie RCMP, Box 1270, High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0. You may also e-mail Wright at KHighPrairieGeneral@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



After all submissions, Wright says he will review all correspondence received. Later in June, he will respond to the top 10 issues and concerns as presented and publish his responses in the aforementioned communities’ web pages and mailouts.



“Thank everyone in advance for their consideration towards this endeavour and working together during this unique time,” he says.

McLennan contact

McLenann RCMP are also welcoming comments from May 25 to June 5.

Please send e-mails to Sgt. Mark Hall at the McLennan detachment at RCMP.KMclennan Detachment-KDetachmentdeMcLennan. GRC@rcmp-grc.ca.