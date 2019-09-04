RCMP to hear HP public’s concerns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Issues of crime and policing will be the focus when High Prairie RCMP host a community meeting Sept. 12 in High Prairie.



Police invite residents to discuss town policing issues at the community consultation meeting in the Town of High Prairie council chambers from 7-9 p.m.



“The meeting is an opportunity for the detachment to engage with community and continue to move forward to keep the Town of High Prairie a safe and enjoyable place to live,” S/Sgt Warren Wright says.



“We will answer questions, listen to concerns and ideas and work together with the public to resolve any issues.”



Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.