RCMP to hear HP public’s concerns

· by · 0

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Issues of crime and policing will be the focus when High Prairie RCMP host a community meeting Sept. 12 in High Prairie.

Police invite residents to discuss town policing issues at the community consultation meeting in the Town of High Prairie council chambers from 7-9 p.m.

“The meeting is an opportunity for the detachment to engage with community and continue to move forward to keep the Town of High Prairie a safe and enjoyable place to live,” S/Sgt Warren Wright says.

“We will answer questions, listen to concerns and ideas and work together with the public to resolve any issues.”

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment