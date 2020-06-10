RCMP release names of suspects

Incident involved gunfire at police

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have released the names of the three suspects involved in an incident May 31 that resulted in gunfire at local police.



Courtney Michelle Cunningham, 29, of Edmonton, is charged with nine criminal offences, including six firearm offences, says Cpl. Laurel Scott, Media Relations Group.



She adds that Archie Peter Papastesis, 37, of Valleyview, is charged with eight criminal charges, including six firearms/weapons offences.



Kenny Manichoose, 32, also of Valleyview, is charged with nine criminal charges including six firearms/weapons offences, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.



Judicial interim release hearings were held. All subjects were released from custody on conditions.



Cunningham is scheduled to attend High Prairie provincial court on June 15. Papastesis and Manichoose have their next court appearance scheduled for July 13, also in High Prairie.



The May 31 incident sparked a massive police action including the RCMP, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and RCMP helicopter. The incident was triggered by a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. in the northeast part of High Prairie.



An RCMP news release said officers were responding to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle when shots were fired in their direction.



“The vehicle was recovered abandoned at the Elks Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside,” the release said.



Scott reports two guns were seized from the vehicle. One gun is a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and the second is a replica handgun. Investigation into the origin of the guns continues.