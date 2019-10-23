RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide in Atikameg

The High Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a deceased male on the Atikameg First Nation on October 20 at 7:00 a.m. The male was located on the road and confirmed deceased. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) was deployed to take carriage of the investigation.

Several units were involved in a scene examination including Peace River Forensic Identification Section, Grande Prairie Police Dog Services, and the General Investigation Section.

On October 22 an autopsy was conducted in Edmonton. The results of the autopsy indicated that the 35-year-old male’s manner of death was a homicide.

The investigation into this homicide continues. No further information is available at this time.