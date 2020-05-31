RCMP issue safety alert for HP residents (UPDATED)

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

May 31, 2020

High Prairie RCMP investigate shots fired at members.

High Prairie, Alta. – On May 31, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m. the High Prairie RCMP responded to a traffic complaint that resulted in shots being fired at the police.

No RCMP members were injured and the vehicle was recovered abandoned at the Elk Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside. It is believed three suspects fled to JC Park.

The Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and RCMP Helicopter were deployed to assist in the investigation. All three suspects have been apprehended and are currently in custody.

At this time there is no further risk to public safety.

REPORTED EARLIER TODAY: High Prairie RCMP is asking the public to avoid the northwest area of town today [Sunday morning] due to an “active police event”.

The request was issued at 5:18 a.m. Sunday morning. No other details were released.

The request includes the northwest part of High Prairie, specifically Jaycee Park and the Elks Rodeo Grounds.

“Stay home, lock your doors and shelter in place,” says S/Sgt. Warren Wright.

This will be updated as soon as we have more information.

On a local Facebook group Lynn Panasiuk posted:

“I am posting for Mayor Panasiuk. He has been notified by RCMP that there were shots fired in HP during a traffic stop last night at approx 2am. The 3 suspects fled to JC park then stole quads and headed north in the direction of the Jack Pines. Police were calling in more reinforcements.”

Panasiuk asked people to be safe and said there will be updates when more information is available.

Other reports include people in military fatigues were seen in the area and a police helicopter was also in the area. There was also a roadblock on the road north of Revolution Ford.