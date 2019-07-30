RCMP find human remains

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The search for a missing person in the Driftpile – Joussard area has ended in tragedy.



On July 26, while searching for a possible missing person in a wooded area near Driftpile First Nation, High Prairie RCMP found human remains.



RCMP Media Relations Group Cpl. Laurel Scott says in a news release that the RCMP, including the Forensic Identification Section, were on scene July 27 to conduct an investigation.



There is no indication this is a suspicious incident, says Scott.



However, the news release did not specify if police suspect the found remains were that of the missing person.



“Identification of the human is pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton,” says Scott.



The investigation in ongoing.