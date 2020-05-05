RCMP dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP remains committed to serve and protect as police cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We’re taking precautions at the detachment office and in our police vehicles to ensure a healthy work force,” S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.



“Staff are wearing their personal protective equipment where and when appropriate.”



He shared the information during his regular visit with Big Lakes County council at its meeting April 22.



During the pandemic, the detachment office is closed to usual public business such as collision reports and criminal record check requests, Wright says.



However, if situations arise that necessitate public access for investigative services, then those persons will be subject to the screening process before being approved to come inside.



“We bring in people only if absolutely necessary,” Wright says.



“We don’t expect that to change until the pandemic is over.”



High Prairie RCMP is currently working with a full complement of constables and currently is fortunate that it does not have anyone in isolation or quarantine.



“All holidays have been suspended until the pandemic is over and the leave restrictions are lifted,” Wright says.



He says persons crime, such as violence and threats, is up while property crime is down since the pandemic and restrictions started in mid-March.



“That may change as the weather warms up and people are outside more,” Wright says.



As a result of receiving a few complaints from local retailers concerning unfamiliar faces who are ignoring prevention measures put in place, Wright determined that some short-term and remanded offenders have recently been released from correctional facilities early in an effort to reduce their in-custody population due to COVID-19.



Otherwise, he says local RCMP have responded to a few calls concerning people in contravention of health orders and unwanted persons refusing to leave after being asked to leave.



However, Wright advised that adults in the community are generally complying with the social distancing rules set out by Alberta Health Services.



The detachment has been getting concerns that some parents have been turning a blind eye to their children playing with other children in the neighbourhood, he says.



It may take considerable effort by parents to enforce social distancing with their children because they probably don’t understand the new rules or why they apply to them, he says.



Wright encourages everyone to abide by health orders and maintain social distancing of six feet.