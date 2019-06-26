RBC, LSWC join hands to clean riverbank

Staff of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council and RBC cleaned weeds along the bank of the West Prairie River on June 18. Left-right, are RBC client advisor Rhoda Fabian, LSWC executive Meghan Payne, RBC banking advisor Nizil Ibrahim, LSWC watershed co-ordinator Alyssa Belanger, RBC client advisor Patti Lugtu, RBC assistant branch manager Erin Graber and RBC client advisor Mary Jane Edquila.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Bags of noxious weeds were removed along the West Prairie River during a work bee June 18.



Staff of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council and the RBC High Prairie branch joined for their community riverbank cleanup.



“We cleaned up trash and noxious prohibited weeds,” LSWC executive director Meghan Payne says.



“Healthy riparian areas provide habitat for many species, stabilize stream banks, and filter runoff.”



RBC supports the LSWC and promotes the RBC Blue Water Program that provides funding to projects that lead to improved watershed health and water efficiency.



The LSWC will apply to the Blue Water Project for project funding in the near future, Payne says.



RBC assistant branch manager Erin Graber and staff are committed partners.



“We want to be more active in the community,” Graber says.



“The opportunity was great for not only giving our time, but to help the environment.



“We’re always looking out for our environment.”



Several types of weeds are prominent in the area.



“Yellow Toadflax, Canada Thistle and Scentless Chamomile were the three species of highest concern we found,” Payne says.



“Managing weeds is an ongoing challenge but hand-pulling the prohibited noxious weeds in the area is the only way to combat them because you cannot mow the area and cannot use herbicide near water.”



The LSWC and the Town of High Prairie are working together to improve the health of the riparian area along the river through the town, Payne says.



In 2017, Cows and Fish completed a riparian health assessment of the area between the CN bridge and the Highway 2 bridge.



“It indicated invasive weeds were a major issue and there is potential for erosion that could uncover part of the buried garbage dump that is adjacent to the river,” Payne says.



The LSWC and the town installed a riparian fence along the riverbank to prevent quads and off-highway vehicles from accessing the area and planted more than 100 trees in the bare soil areas along the banks.



In 2018, the Junior Forest Rangers group spent a day with the LSWC working to control weeds and painted a new fence.