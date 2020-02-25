Rankings thrill Chargers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie high school basketball team has reached the provincial rankings for the first time in more than three years.



The E.W. Pratt Chargers were given honourable mention in the in the 2A boys rankings released Feb. 14 by the Alberta School Athletic Association.



It’s the first time that Pratt has rated in the rankings under head coach Neil Barry, now in his third season with the Chargers.



“The team is very excited about being given an honourable mention,” Barry says.



“We believe it is a reflection of our current record [9-4] against solid competition, two tournament championships, and our strong showing at the Supermen Tournament in Three Hills where most of the teams were ranked.”



Some of the coaches at the Three Hills tournament are involved in rankings, he says.



“Hopefully they saw the talent and potential of our team when they watched us play and this informed their decision to give the honorable mention,” Barry says.



“We have a very deep and talented team, but we have been battling injuries and poor practice attendance from key players.”



Now the team has its eyes on the prize.



“The goal right now is to get healthy, have a full roster of 12 players at practices and focus on our areas of weakness as we prepare for the final three weeks of the season,” says Barry, who is optimistic the Chargers can win their first Northwest Zone championship since 1998.



“We have the talent to achieve that again this season if we have the commitment and fortitude to make it happen.”



La Crete Lancers were also given honourable mention, dropping from No. 9 in the first ranking in December.



Last weekend the Chargers competed in the Lancer tournament, which Barry says is usually a preview to the zone tournament.



High Prairie was seeded No. 3 behind La Crete and Glenmary of Peace River.



The Chargers are seeded No. 1 in the High Prairie School Division Basketball Championship Tournament set for Feb. 28-29 in Wabasca.



“At the end of the day, success in the classroom and beyond is the ultimate goal,” Barry says.



“Basketball is just one way we use to encourage these students to set goals, follow through and put in the work and co-operation it takes to be successful on and off the court.



Pratt won the home Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Nov. 29-30 and the Peace High Nomads Invitational Basketball Tournament in Peace River on Dec. 13-14.