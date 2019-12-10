Raiders roll over St. Stephen’s Rams

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Zylo Badger scored a game-high 23 points as the Prairie River Raiders of High Prairie cruised to an easy 52-29 win over the Valleyview St. Stephen’s Rams in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Dec. 4.
PRJH used the opportunity to play its entire bench against the rookie-laden and much smaller Rams. Many starters did not play nearly a full game but many future PRJH players received valuable court time.
As a result, the Rams stormed out to a 7-0 lead, but PRJH substituted and went on a 12-0 run to end the quarter. The second quarter was much the same with PRJH outscoring the Rams 14-4 to take a 26-11 lead.
R.J. Grievson scored 11 points to aid PRJH’s cause. Kaidan Gunderson scored six points while
Liam Bilyk and Dreaden Richards each scored four points. Zach Grace and Dmitri Prince-Sawka completed the scoring with two points each.
Mark Tagal netted 19 points in the loss for the Rams. Levi Gallardo added eights points and Jordan Hudkins two.