Raiders roll over St. Stephen’s Rams

Valleyview St. Stephen’s player Christopher Torda prepares to take a shot while Prairie River’s Nolan Jong defends from behind during a game in High Prairie Dec. 4. PRJH won the game 52-29.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Zylo Badger scored a game-high 23 points as the Prairie River Raiders of High Prairie cruised to an easy 52-29 win over the Valleyview St. Stephen’s Rams in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Dec. 4.



PRJH used the opportunity to play its entire bench against the rookie-laden and much smaller Rams. Many starters did not play nearly a full game but many future PRJH players received valuable court time.



As a result, the Rams stormed out to a 7-0 lead, but PRJH substituted and went on a 12-0 run to end the quarter. The second quarter was much the same with PRJH outscoring the Rams 14-4 to take a 26-11 lead.



R.J. Grievson scored 11 points to aid PRJH’s cause. Kaidan Gunderson scored six points while



Liam Bilyk and Dreaden Richards each scored four points. Zach Grace and Dmitri Prince-Sawka completed the scoring with two points each.



Mark Tagal netted 19 points in the loss for the Rams. Levi Gallardo added eights points and Jordan Hudkins two.