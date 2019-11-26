Raiders outgun Vipers

Prairie River’s Zylo Badger reaches in an attempt to grab the basketball away from G.P. Vanier’s Lucas Hauch during action Nov. 20 in High Prairie.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Last season, Prairie River’s Zylo Badger averaged two points per game.



Put that to rest after he scored a game-high 30 as PRJH defeated the visiting Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers 58-46 in the opening game of the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League season Nov. 20 for both teams.



Badger’s output included 12 points in the first quarter and eight in both the third and fourth quarters.



R.J. Grievson added 11 points for PRJH while Zach Grace added five. Dimitri Prince-Sawka and Liam Bilyk each added four points while Kaiden Gunderson and Sawyer Pratt each scored two points to complete the scoring.



Patrick Pabalan scored 22 to lead the Vipers while Brett Heckbert added 16. Both are returning veterans from last year’s team and were 1-2 in scoring for the Vipers last season. Lucas Hauch scored four points while Austin Willier and D. Gagne each added two points.



The Vipers play their home opener Nov. 27 when they host High Prairie St. Andrew’s while PRJH travels to Gift Lake.