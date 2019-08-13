Rachel Starr appointed Grouard Northland School principal

Rachel Starr

SPN Staff

Northland School Division (NSD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Starr as Grouard Northland School principal.



Rachel, who has been a Homeroom Teacher and Cree Language Instructor at Grouard Northland School since 2016, is looking forward to a new challenge.



“I am excited to take on this challenging position,” said Starr.



“I am looking forward to working with the community, division, staff and students making our school an exciting and rewarding place to be. I believe that we are here to assist students in fulfilling their potential and by providing an exciting and exceptional education for each student; we will guide and assist them in becoming striving and successful individuals at every level. I truly am grateful for this opportunity to serve the community of Grouard and I wish everyone a wonderful and successful year. Ninanâskomon tâpwe ôma kâmîykawîyân atoskîwin, awâsisak wîyawâw ohci ôma kôtinamân, tâpwe mistahi nitemâwak awâsak. Wîya wîyawâw ôte nîkân kâwî- nîkânîtwâw. Ekosi-mâka.”



Over 18 years in education, Rachel has worked with Woodland Cree First Nation, High Prairie School Division and NSD.



For the past few years, she has attended the Summer School of the Canadian Indigenous Languages and Literacy Development Institute (CILLDI).



Located at the University of Alberta (U of A), Rachel completed CILLDI courses specializing in Indigenous languages and revitalization.



Starr is also working towards completing a Master of Elementary Education through the U of A.