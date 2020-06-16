Proposed bylaw defeated in tie vote

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A request by some Joussard residents to have more than two recreational vehicles parked on their lots has been turned down by Big Lakes County council.



At council’s regular meeting June 10, first reading to amend a bylaw was defeated in a 4-4 tie.



First reading to a bylaw was recommended to double the maximum number to four RVs on lots greater than 2.5 acres in the communal recreation district.



The Municipal Planning Commission recommended the change to council, presented by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“A number of property owners in the Southwest Shores development in Joussard have indicated that they purchased their lots to accommodate more than two RVs for their family and friends,” Olansky says.



Southwest Shores includes 22 lots, she notes.



That drew a concern from one councillor.



“You could get up to 80 RVs at one time, that’s a campground,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says.



Reeve Richard Simard says 17 property owners signed a petition.



If adopted, the bylaw amendment would also apply to Hilliard’s Bay Estates lots north of Hilliard’s Bay Road, Olansky says.



The land-use bylaw regulates the number of RVs allowed on lots within hamlet residential, hamlet estate residential, hamlet mixed use and communal recreation districts.



“The intention of this section was to allow for one RV to be situated permanently on the lot and on parking RV parking site for visitors,” Olansky says.



Enilda – Big Meadow Donald Bissell was absent.