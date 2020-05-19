Proposed bowling grant for seniors strikes out

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A community group in Enilda will get an annual grant to support recreational programs.



But not a special grant for bowling.



At its regular meeting May 13, council approved a recreation grant of $38,883 to the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture [EDSRC] and $10,000 for a community hall grant.



Both grants were approved in the 2020 budget, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



EDSRC also requested $1,000 for seniors’ programming for a daytime seniors’ bowling league twice a week at Enilda Bowl.



“The request for additional funding under seniors’ programming does not align with the grant funding policy,” Nanninga says.



“While there is not a dedicated seniors’ organization in Enilda, the County does provide funding to the High Prairie Golden Age Club.”



The grant policy states the Enilda organization’s proposed seniors’ activities are already included in the recreation and culture portion of the Enilda operating grant, Nanninga says.



A motion by North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews for the extra funding was defeated by council.



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx was the only council member to support Matthews.



“It’s not beneficial for seniors just in Enilda, but for seniors in the whole region,” says Matthews.



“There are likely more seniors in the region that go to Enilda for bowling than Enilda seniors who travel to High Prairie [for seniors’ activities].”



Many council members agree the recreation grant for Enilda includes funding for seniors’ activities.



Recreation grants to community groups were cut by 10 per cent in the 2020 final operating budget adopted April 29 by council.



Recreational facilities are closed and community programs and gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We don’t expect they will operate as many programs this year,” Nanninga says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk agrees.



“We don’t believe they would be able to spend that anyways,” he says.



Grants for community halls are not affected, Nanninga says.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell did not participate in the meeting during that agenda item.