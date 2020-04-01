Production continues at all TOLKO plants

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Tolko OSB plant in High Prairie remains in full operation with restrictions to protect people and prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“There have been no shift or production changes and there are currently no planned reductions at any of our divisions,” Tolko Industries communications advisor Chris Downey says in an e-mail message March 26.



He says any plans to reduce or alter operations would be announced in a news release and posted on its website.



About 175 people are employed at the High Prairie plant, Downey says.



The health of everyone is a priority for the company.



“Tolko is committed to keeping our employees safe while maintaining our operations and being an important part of our communities,” president and CEO Brad Thorlakson says in a message on the website.



“Our decisions are designed to contain the virus and reduce the probability of transmission across the company and our communities.



“To get through this health crisis, it is key that we work together, look out for each other, and are thoughtful of our actions.”



Tolko is restricting visitors to the site to only people who have a valid business reason.



Visitors are required to sign a self-declaration form.



Tolko is also limiting access to the site. All suppliers and trucks entering Tolko sites are screened to minimize physical contact in the shipping departments.



“Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers, supply -chain partners and other stakeholders while continuing to provide our customers with the products and services they rely upon,” says Pino Pucci, vice-president of sales, marketing and logistics.



“Our objective is to take the appropriate precautions against potential exposure while ensuring business continuity and meeting customer needs.”



Thorlakson adds the company understands the important role that Tolko plays in the surrounding communities at each of its divisions.



“With that in mind, we have a response team in place that is making decisions based on what is best for our employees, our communities, and our business under the ever-changing circumstances.”