PRJH builds halftime lead, hangs on for win

Prairie River’s Zylo Badger falls to the floor after making a pass during second quarter action in High Prairie Feb. 12. Watching the play, left-right, are PRJH’s R.J. Grieveson and Slave Lake’s Porter Zutz.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a strange game.



The Prairie River Raiders used their High Prairie home court advantage to eke out a narrow 42-36 win over the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams Feb. 12.



It was a battle of the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League conference leaders. With the win, PRJH ran its record to 7-0 while the Rams fell to 3-3.



PRJH raced out to a 9-2 first quarter lead and led 22-4 at the half as the Rams couldn’t buy a basket.



In the third quarter, PRJH played its younger players and the Rams roared back outscoring the Raiders 17-6 to close the gap to 28-21. The trend continued in the fourth quarter as the Rams closed the gap to two points a few times but could never tie the game. PRJH used its starters but they went cold as the Rams continued their comeback to fall just short.



In the second half, the Rams outscored PRJH 32-20. How one team could score four points in one half and 32 in the second boggles the mind.



R.J. Grieveson led PRJH with 18 points while Zylo Badger added 15. Dimitri Prince-Sawka added six, Zach Grace two and Korban Gunderson a free throw. Grieveson and Badger combined to score 13 of PRJH’s 14 points in the fourth quarter when it mattered most.



Korbin Gautheir scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Rams. Hayden McClure added 10 points – all in the second half – and Porter Zutz seven to complete the Rams’ scoring.