Prevost receives symbolic silver horseshoe

High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost holds the silver horseshoe from Horseshoe Canada as the next host of the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships set in 2020. Several hundred people are expect for the event Aug. 19-22.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie is gearing up and getting excited to host two major horseshoe tournaments in 2020.



Before the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships from Aug. 19-22, the community will host the Western Canadian Classic the weekend before, Aug. 14-16.



Like passing the Olympic Torch to the next host city, the silver horseshoe was presented to High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost at the High Prairie Open tournament Sept. 14-15.



“It’s going to be a busy month for High Prairie,” Prevost says.



“I’ve talked to a lot of people from B.C. and they want to come to both tournaments.”



He expects both tournaments will attract several hundred players and spectators.



Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association [AHPA] president Cindy Ekkel presented the silver horseshoe to Prevost.



High Prairie was officially awarded to host the Western Canada Classic by the AHPA at its annual general meeting Oct. 12.



“Calgary gave up its bid to host the Western Canadian Classic,” says Prevost.



Action will take place at both the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the Sports Palace.



“Everyone is looking forward to next year when High Prairie hosts the national championships,” says Prevost, second vice-president of the AHPA.



“I’m doing my best to promote it.”



He says High Prairie has a good reputation as a strong host of major events.



“Visiting players I talked to say they don’t get near the support for horseshoes in their communities and we do in High Prairie,” Prevost says.



“For any major event in High Prairie, the community always gets behind it.”



Such support has helped the horseshoe club and the AHPA raise more than $20,000 in payouts for prizes.



“We hope to raise $25,000 to attract more players,” Prevost says.



“That would be one of the biggest payouts for the national championships in the past few years.”



Prevost plans to organize several other activities in the community during both events.



He also appreciates support from the businesses in the community.



For more information, contact Prevost by phone at [780] 523-0369 or e-mail to donerightcabinets@gmail.com.