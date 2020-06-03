Preliminary hearing set for September

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish River First Nation man charged with attempted murder is set to go to a preliminary hearing in mid September.



Dion Roy Mitchell, 27, appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 19 when the preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 in High Prairie.



He first pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone.



Mitchell was charged after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report that someone discharged a firearm at a person operating a grader on a road April 2 at Whitefish River, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, RCMP media relations officer for Western Alberta District.



Police located the suspect nearby and his home and arrested him.



Further investigation led to other charges.



Mitchell was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, mischief under $5,000, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



He made his first appearance in court April 11 and asked the matter be put over to April 27 to allow his time to obtain a lawyer.