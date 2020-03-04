Pratt wins zone curling title

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School mixed curling rink skipped by Anthony Ogg won the Peace Zone title in Fairview Feb. 19 after defeating a team from Fairview in the final. Rink members, left-right, are coach Lisa Zabolotniuk, skip Anthony Ogg, lead Emily Norgaard, third Amy Zabolotniuk, and second Tommy Blacha.

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie will be attempting to win its second Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association title since 2017 March 5-7 when Provincials are held at Lethbridge.



Anthony Ogg’s rink won the Peace Zone title in Fairview Feb. 19 after defeating a host team. Rink members included lead Emily Norgaard, second Tommy Blacha, and third Amy Zabolotniuk. The rink is coached by Lisa Zabolotniuk.



Ironically, the Pratt team heads to the scene where they won the title in 2017 – Lethbridge – with the same coach.



Another interesting tie is that the 2017 team was skipped by Zale Zabolotniuk, Lisa’s son. Zale is also a brother to current rink member Amy.



The similarities don’t end there. On Feb. 22-23, 2017, Zale’s team won its second straight Peace Zone High School title at Valleyview. In another similarity to this year’s win, the Pratt team also defeated a team from Fairview in the final. The 2017 rink was comprised of skip Zale Zabolotniuk, third Jessica Smith, second Morgan Beamish and lead Zoe Blacha. Zoe is a sister to Tommy, a member of this year’s rink.



And the same year, three members of the current rink won silver in the junior high competition. The rink was skipped by Blacha, and included third Amy Zabolotniuk, second Spencer Peacock, and lead Norgaard.



Lisa Zabolotniuk has run a junior curling program in High Prairie for about 15 years.