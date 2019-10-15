Pratt volleyball game to support food bank

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Shelves at the High Prairie and District Food Bank will be replenished at a special food drive and fundraiser during volleyball alumni games Oct. 17 at E.W. Pratt High School.



Pratt is hosting Digs for Dinner food drive and alumni volleyball games.



“We will gladly welcome non-perishable food items and monetary donations,” athletic director Jenelle Gallivan says.



“Entry fee for each team is food or monetary donations for the food bank.”



Donations will be accepted at the door.



The Pratt women’s and men’s teams play their alumni. Games start at 6 p.m. with doors open at 5:30 p.m.



The school with then host its annual E. W. Pratt Chargers Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 18-19. Senior high school teams from the High Prairie region and throughout the Peace region will compete.



Action is scheduled to start Friday afternoon and continue all day Saturday.



Six women’s and six men’s teams were confirmed by Oct. 11, Gallivan says.



She expects more teams will sign up by mid-week.



Playoffs start Saturday afternoon leading up to the championship final in the evening.