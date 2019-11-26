Pratt to host annual Walker hoops tourney

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The senior high school basketball season tips off in High Prairie Nov. 29-30 as the E.W. Pratt Chargers host the eighth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament.



Action features nine women’s teams and 12 men’s teams in games at Pratt, Prairie River Junior High School and St. Andrew’s School.



The event has become the largest basketball tournament in the northwest for small rural schools.



“It will be the biggest Tonesha Walker tournament to date,” says women’s head coach Jenelle Gallivan, who initiated the annual tournament.



“We have a waiting list.”



Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away at age 16 on July 2, 2012.



“I want to make sure Tonesha’s love for the game continues and she is remembered in a positive manner because of the positive person she was,” Gallivan says.



Action starts Nov. 29 at noon and runs into the evening.



Play continues all day Saturday, with the women’s final at 4:30 p.m. at the men’s final at 6 p.m., both at Pratt.



Other women’s teams include St. Andrew’s of High Prairie, Kinuso, Roland Michener of Slave Lake, Peace High of Peace River, Grimshaw, Hillside of Valleyview, Menno Simons of Cleardale and Peace-Wapiti Academy of Grande Prairie.



Other men’s teams include St. Andrew’s of High Prairie, Whitefish, Kinuso, Slave Lake schools Roland Michener and St. Francis, Peace High of Peace River, Grimshaw, Paul Rowe of Manning, Hillside of Valleyview, Worsley and Peace-Wapiti of Grande Prairie.



All games are two 20-minute halves running time, and stopped time for foul shots and timeouts.



Championship games will be the regulation four 10-minute quarters stopped time.



Players of the game will be recognized with a special award.



“Rewarding players of each game with a Tonesha Walker Award illustrates they play with heart, hustle, and most importantly, sportsmanship,” Gallivan says.



The Chargers won the 12-team men’s tournament last year while the Lady Chargers lost in the final 53-48 to Menno Simons of Cleardale.