Pratt men crowned HPSD hoops champions

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s basketball team won the 2019-20 High Prairie School Division basketball championship Feb. 29. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Mondi Lascuna, Andres Scarborough, Logan Krupa, Dave Espina, Adam Cardinal and Lyryk Tallman. Standing in the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Tim Gordey, Emmanuel Espinosa, Kieran Larson, Keenan Price, Colton Calahasen, Kye Anderson, Ethan Smith and head coach Neil Barry.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Chargers were crowned the men’s basketball champion for High Prairie School Division.



The High Prairie team beat the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 102-71 in the final of the nine-team tournament Feb. 28-29 in Wabasca.



As a result, the Chargers advance to the Northwest Zone 2A men’s championship tournament March 13-14 in Fairview.



“We have the talent to go all the way,” head coach Neil Barry says.



Pratt and the La Crete Lancers are expected to be the teams to beat in the zone finals.



Both were given honourable mention in the 2A boys’ provincial top-10 rankings released Feb. 14 by the Alberta School Sports Association.



The Pratt men won three games by an average score of 115-62.



“I was especially proud of our team’s mental toughness and composure when faced with a lot of rough play and unsportsmanlike behaviour from some of their opponents,” Barry says.



“I was also proud of the players for having the discipline to come back from a significant deficit in the final game to finish in convincing fashion.”



Logan Krupa led the charge in the championship game with 18 points on six three-point baskets.



Dave Espina scored 17 points and Colton Calahasen and Kieran Larson each netted 15.



Larson also played “some killer defence to seal the deal”, Barry says.



Pratt rambled over the Roland Michener Rams of Slave Lake 122-67 in the semifinals.



Kye Anderson put on a brilliant scoring performance with 38 points. Espina chipped in 24 points.



The Chargers dethroned the Kinuso Knights 122-47 in the opening round. Krupa drained 29 points sparked by nine three-point buckets. Andres Scarborough sank 22 points and Calahasen chipped in 16 points.



All players increased their defensive effort each game, Barry says.



Adam Cardinal put his body on the line game after game to help shut down the other team’s guards.



Mondi Lascuna, Keenan Price and Lyryk Tallman all hustled hard on defense and chipped in points each game to add to the total.