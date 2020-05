Trae Shephard, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, reminds us of the dos and don’ts of COVID-19, using strong symbolism in a colourful ink pen and pencil crayon poster.

Colourful art work from art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School shows the skill of the senior high school students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually displayed at the E.W. Pratt School Art Gallery, although schools closed March 16 in the lockdown. All work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives.