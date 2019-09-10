Prairie River Junior High welcomes 4 on staff

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie welcomes a new vice-principal and three new teachers. Left-right, are vice-principal Kienan Wilson and teachers Jordan Taylor and Michael Gouge. Missing in the photo is Brad Corless.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new vice-principal and three new teachers have joined the staff of Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.



Kienan Wilson becomes the new vice-principal and also teaches Language Arts.



“It’s exciting to work with strong staff who cares deeply about student learning,” Wilson says.



“It’s a really exciting opportunity and I look forward to get the school year started.”



Wilson served as vice-principal at Joussard School last year where he taught for four years.



He will also coach cross-country running and archery and plans to start a robotics club.



Michael Gouge is the new music teacher in his first career position.



“I want to inspire the music students to pursue their musical aspirations,” says Gouge, who grew up in Brampton, Ontario.



He teaches music at both Prairie River and neighbouring E.W. Pratt High School.



Gouge also wants to start and after-school band and choir.



He graduated with a Bachelor of Music from Carleton University in Ottawa.



Further, he holds a Masters in Music and a Bachelor of Education from Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland.



Jordan Taylor teaches Grade 8 Social Studies, Language Arts and Options.



He comes with three years teaching experience, including last year in Grande Prairie at St. Joseph’s Catholic School.



Prior to that, he was in China for two years where he taught Canadian history and global geography.



Taylor welcomes the opportunity to teach in High Prairie.



He plans to coach volleyball and basketball.



Brad Corless teaches Grade 9 Social Studies, and Grade 7 Physical Education.



He comes from E.W. Pratt where he was on staff for several years, including three years as vice-principal.