Peace River – Westlock Poll-by-Poll Results

PollPeter NygaardLeslie PennyJohn SchraderArnold ViersenJennifer Villebrun
TOTALS133731481579416593886
1. Child Lake 164A2335819
2. Rocky Lane51447914
3. Child Lake 164A0262117
4. Boyer 1642220415
5. Jean d’Or Prairie 21595112112
6. La Crete0021881
7. Garden Creek221111126
8. La Crete [merged Poll 11]-----
9. La Crete001923
10. La Crete0011032
11. La Crete0121885
12. La Crete112916
13. La Crete1611139
14. La Crete3011290
15. Fort Vermilion61876841
16. La Crete324834
17. Tall Cree 173A71046622
18. Tall Cree 173130331
19. Buffalo Head Prairie1111261
20. Tall Cree 173A063228
21. Fox Lake434010127
22. Deadwood71761587
23. St. Isidore1041516429
24. Cadotte Lake52112616
25. Bluesky6461409
26. Highland Park17712013
27. Fairview51061396
28. Friedenstal24410714
29. Fairview5759714
30. Fairview6539514
31. Fairview7251003
32. Fairview36413825
33. Friedenstal6861447
34. Whitelaw4451266
35. Grimshaw512712111
36. Roma712417911
37. Grimshaw710512217
38. Grimshaw1010718118
39. Grimshaw011615113
40. Grimshaw110212815
41. Peace River932813329
42. Peace River819410128
43. Peace River518312021
44. Peace River2957919
45. Peace River9211211743
46. Peace River151347323
47. Peace River1121610129
48. Brownvale910814526
49. Berwyn15613517
50. Berwyn105315517
51. Peace River612816026
52. Peace River518419334
53. Peace River616315430
54. Peace River720119220
55. Little Buffalo071118
56. Loon Lake2232117
57. Red Earth Creek0641047
58A. Peerless Lake1160345
58B. Peerless Lake282427
59. Nampa3651206
60. Nampa2581417
61. Marie-Reine15111398
62. Harmon Valley6751159
63. Belloy46515519
64. Peoria3311294
65. Eaglesham109152749
66. Falher57716714
67. Culp4771447
68. Falher47210214
69. Donnelly6161413916
70. Falher317101387
71. McLennan541111412
72. McLennan89510215
73. McLennan3178947
74. Peavine823168530
75. Gift Lake44454520
76. Prairie Echo863983
77. Guy2981266
78. Atikameg16512612
79. Whitemud Creek1161804
80. Grouard184167640
81. Sucker Creek 50A283734057
82. Driftpile River 15086941863
83. Triangle75714613
84. High Prairie913513122
85. High Prairie1324012326
86. High Prairie151339021
87. High Prairie1731813922
88. Enilda104913412
89. Sunset House6231588
90. High Prairie68314611
91. Sweethouse Creek63918712
92. Valleyview516913425
93. Valleyview17610318
94. Valleyview611814323
95. Valleyview5771918
96. Sweethouse Creek2781668
97. East Prairie31832827
98. Joussard20807812
99. Faust301787113
100. Slave Lake410712915
101. Slave Lake421511214
102. Slave Lake811710913
103. Slave Lake315310622
104. Little Smoky43112244
105. Kinuso81867218
106. Big Lakes79723422
107. Slave Lake39312727
108A. Slave Lake89415017
109. Slave Lake916815011
110. Slave Lake721313414
111. Slave Lake515713214
112. Slave Lake510713214
113. Slave Lake36315616
114. Slave Lake614213510
115. Widewater18211435219
116. Smith10111431911
117. Fox Creek1531503
118. Fox Creek44114010
119. Fox Creek2611539
120. Fox Creek1501263
121. Swan Hills5841606
122. Swan Hills3321062
123. Swan Hills1761445
124. Grosmont34161534
125. Freeman River76621610
126. Lone Pine512201299
127. Tiger Lily0241793
128. Windfall68218014
129. Blue Ridge513423513
130. Whitecourt217818010
131. Whitecourt16517512
132. Whitecourt14316711
133. Whitecourt3511724
134. Whitecourt2632055
135. Whitecourt1332167
136. Whitecourt1951824
137. Whitecourt63717918
138. Whitecourt41022025
139. Whitecourt18019512
140. Whitecourt41531542
141. Whitecourt4361704
142. Whitecourt24515317
143. Whitecourt28814220
144. Whitecourt51141619
145. Whitecourt414918125
146. Whitecourt36516710
147. Fawcett127141796
148. Jarvie36171768
149. Gladwin110615010
150. Vega32142093
151. Neerlandia4332574
152. Pembina Heights5261511
153. Anselmo43416510
154. Bloomsbury62131833
155. Campsie4821696
156. Barrhead31251577
157. Barrhead3561485
158. Manola69912910
159. Barrhead110216412
160. Barrhead41451647
161. Barrhead815816111
162. Barrhead220314911
163. Barrhead4451458
164. Barrhead416710916
165. Barrhead511213927
166. Barrhead981217519
167. Pibroch7511152
168. Pembina Heights313511813
169. Westlock4701296
170. Westlock48113812
171. Lawton38141919
172. Westlock29714420
173. Westlock716116218
174. Westlock112716217
175. Westlock415216220
176. Westlock2161311514
177. Westlock314215917
178. Westlock121531459
179. Westlock512712815
180. Clyde-Tawatinaw37319011
181. Clyde128315024
182. Waugh09919710
183. Belvedere982116310
184. Manola49616212
185. Pickardville6791590
186. Pickardville31021456
187. Clyde8161028728
188. Barrhead919917112
189. Busby4121426316
500. Mobile Poll030151
501. Mobile Poll282387
502. Mobile Poll065191
503. Mobile Poll21244415
504. Mobile Poll2212476
505. Mobile Poll7153418
506. Mobile Poll252372
507. Mobile Poll4135413
508. Mobile Poll072263
509A. Mobile Poll234342
509B. Merged with Poll 510
510. Mobile Poll7224818
511. Mobile Poll518313412
600. Advance Poll3121119314
601. Advance Poll347155816
602. Advance Poll17421049646
603. Advance Poll001531
604. Advance Poll30513043062
605. Advance Poll19182547538
606. Advance Poll29542491539
607. Advance Poll13293550341
608. Advance Poll10191674723
609. Advance Poll29491846948
610. Advance Poll22181719824
611. Advance Poll17362667842
612. Advance Poll23532966646
613. Advance Poll254733
614. Advance Poll7281550321
615. Advance Poll18502053849
616. Advance Poll15251241132
617. Advance Poll16721979653
618. Advance Poll17263874236
619. Advance Poll712924115
620. Advance Poll3141034916
621. Advance Poll12372982733
622. Advance Poll7321685740
623. Advance Poll14272396237
S/R 1 Group53412715
S/R 2 Group4193631518117

Valid Votes 51,649
Rejected Ballots 347
Total Vote 51,996

