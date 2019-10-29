Peace River – Westlock Poll-by-Poll Results

|Poll
|Peter Nygaard
|Leslie Penny
|John Schrader
|Arnold Viersen
|Jennifer Villebrun
|TOTALS
|1337
|3148
|1579
|41659
|3886
|1. Child Lake 164A
|2
|33
|5
|8
|19
|2. Rocky Lane
|5
|14
|4
|79
|14
|3. Child Lake 164A
|0
|2
|6
|211
|7
|4. Boyer 164
|2
|22
|0
|4
|15
|5. Jean d’Or Prairie 215
|9
|51
|1
|2
|112
|6. La Crete
|0
|0
|2
|188
|1
|7. Garden Creek
|2
|21
|1
|11
|126
|8. La Crete [merged Poll 11]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9. La Crete
|0
|0
|1
|92
|3
|10. La Crete
|0
|0
|1
|103
|2
|11. La Crete
|0
|1
|2
|188
|5
|12. La Crete
|1
|1
|2
|91
|6
|13. La Crete
|1
|6
|1
|113
|9
|14. La Crete
|3
|0
|1
|129
|0
|15. Fort Vermilion
|6
|18
|7
|68
|41
|16. La Crete
|3
|2
|4
|83
|4
|17. Tall Cree 173A
|7
|10
|4
|66
|22
|18. Tall Cree 173
|1
|3
|0
|3
|31
|19. Buffalo Head Prairie
|1
|1
|1
|126
|1
|20. Tall Cree 173A
|0
|6
|3
|2
|28
|21. Fox Lake
|4
|34
|0
|10
|127
|22. Deadwood
|7
|17
|6
|158
|7
|23. St. Isidore
|10
|41
|5
|164
|29
|24. Cadotte Lake
|5
|21
|1
|26
|16
|25. Bluesky
|6
|4
|6
|140
|9
|26. Highland Park
|1
|7
|7
|120
|13
|27. Fairview
|5
|10
|6
|139
|6
|28. Friedenstal
|2
|4
|4
|107
|14
|29. Fairview
|5
|7
|5
|97
|14
|30. Fairview
|6
|5
|3
|95
|14
|31. Fairview
|7
|2
|5
|100
|3
|32. Fairview
|3
|6
|4
|138
|25
|33. Friedenstal
|6
|8
|6
|144
|7
|34. Whitelaw
|4
|4
|5
|126
|6
|35. Grimshaw
|5
|12
|7
|121
|11
|36. Roma
|7
|12
|4
|179
|11
|37. Grimshaw
|7
|10
|5
|122
|17
|38. Grimshaw
|10
|10
|7
|181
|18
|39. Grimshaw
|0
|11
|6
|151
|13
|40. Grimshaw
|1
|10
|2
|128
|15
|41. Peace River
|9
|32
|8
|133
|29
|42. Peace River
|8
|19
|4
|101
|28
|43. Peace River
|5
|18
|3
|120
|21
|44. Peace River
|2
|9
|5
|79
|19
|45. Peace River
|9
|21
|12
|117
|43
|46. Peace River
|15
|13
|4
|73
|23
|47. Peace River
|11
|21
|6
|101
|29
|48. Brownvale
|9
|10
|8
|145
|26
|49. Berwyn
|1
|5
|6
|135
|17
|50. Berwyn
|10
|5
|3
|155
|17
|51. Peace River
|6
|12
|8
|160
|26
|52. Peace River
|5
|18
|4
|193
|34
|53. Peace River
|6
|16
|3
|154
|30
|54. Peace River
|7
|20
|1
|192
|20
|55. Little Buffalo
|0
|7
|1
|1
|18
|56. Loon Lake
|2
|23
|2
|11
|7
|57. Red Earth Creek
|0
|6
|4
|104
|7
|58A. Peerless Lake
|1
|16
|0
|34
|5
|58B. Peerless Lake
|2
|8
|2
|42
|7
|59. Nampa
|3
|6
|5
|120
|6
|60. Nampa
|2
|5
|8
|141
|7
|61. Marie-Reine
|1
|5
|11
|139
|8
|62. Harmon Valley
|6
|7
|5
|115
|9
|63. Belloy
|4
|6
|5
|155
|19
|64. Peoria
|3
|3
|1
|129
|4
|65. Eaglesham
|10
|9
|15
|274
|9
|66. Falher
|5
|7
|7
|167
|14
|67. Culp
|4
|7
|7
|144
|7
|68. Falher
|4
|7
|2
|102
|14
|69. Donnelly
|6
|16
|14
|139
|16
|70. Falher
|3
|17
|10
|138
|7
|71. McLennan
|5
|4
|11
|114
|12
|72. McLennan
|8
|9
|5
|102
|15
|73. McLennan
|3
|17
|8
|94
|7
|74. Peavine
|8
|23
|16
|85
|30
|75. Gift Lake
|4
|44
|5
|45
|20
|76. Prairie Echo
|8
|6
|3
|98
|3
|77. Guy
|2
|9
|8
|126
|6
|78. Atikameg
|1
|65
|1
|26
|12
|79. Whitemud Creek
|1
|1
|6
|180
|4
|80. Grouard
|18
|41
|6
|76
|40
|81. Sucker Creek 50A
|28
|37
|3
|40
|57
|82. Driftpile River 150
|8
|69
|4
|18
|63
|83. Triangle
|7
|5
|7
|146
|13
|84. High Prairie
|9
|13
|5
|131
|22
|85. High Prairie
|13
|24
|0
|123
|26
|86. High Prairie
|15
|13
|3
|90
|21
|87. High Prairie
|17
|31
|8
|139
|22
|88. Enilda
|10
|4
|9
|134
|12
|89. Sunset House
|6
|2
|3
|158
|8
|90. High Prairie
|6
|8
|3
|146
|11
|91. Sweethouse Creek
|6
|3
|9
|187
|12
|92. Valleyview
|5
|16
|9
|134
|25
|93. Valleyview
|1
|7
|6
|103
|18
|94. Valleyview
|6
|11
|8
|143
|23
|95. Valleyview
|5
|7
|7
|191
|8
|96. Sweethouse Creek
|2
|7
|8
|166
|8
|97. East Prairie
|3
|18
|3
|28
|27
|98. Joussard
|20
|8
|0
|78
|12
|99. Faust
|30
|17
|8
|71
|13
|100. Slave Lake
|4
|10
|7
|129
|15
|101. Slave Lake
|4
|21
|5
|112
|14
|102. Slave Lake
|8
|11
|7
|109
|13
|103. Slave Lake
|3
|15
|3
|106
|22
|104. Little Smoky
|4
|3
|11
|224
|4
|105. Kinuso
|8
|18
|6
|72
|18
|106. Big Lakes
|7
|9
|7
|234
|22
|107. Slave Lake
|3
|9
|3
|127
|27
|108A. Slave Lake
|8
|9
|4
|150
|17
|109. Slave Lake
|9
|16
|8
|150
|11
|110. Slave Lake
|7
|21
|3
|134
|14
|111. Slave Lake
|5
|15
|7
|132
|14
|112. Slave Lake
|5
|10
|7
|132
|14
|113. Slave Lake
|3
|6
|3
|156
|16
|114. Slave Lake
|6
|14
|2
|135
|10
|115. Widewater
|18
|21
|14
|352
|19
|116. Smith
|10
|11
|14
|319
|11
|117. Fox Creek
|1
|5
|3
|150
|3
|118. Fox Creek
|4
|4
|1
|140
|10
|119. Fox Creek
|2
|6
|1
|153
|9
|120. Fox Creek
|1
|5
|0
|126
|3
|121. Swan Hills
|5
|8
|4
|160
|6
|122. Swan Hills
|3
|3
|2
|106
|2
|123. Swan Hills
|1
|7
|6
|144
|5
|124. Grosmont
|3
|4
|16
|153
|4
|125. Freeman River
|7
|6
|6
|216
|10
|126. Lone Pine
|5
|12
|20
|129
|9
|127. Tiger Lily
|0
|2
|4
|179
|3
|128. Windfall
|6
|8
|2
|180
|14
|129. Blue Ridge
|5
|13
|4
|235
|13
|130. Whitecourt
|2
|17
|8
|180
|10
|131. Whitecourt
|1
|6
|5
|175
|12
|132. Whitecourt
|1
|4
|3
|167
|11
|133. Whitecourt
|3
|5
|1
|172
|4
|134. Whitecourt
|2
|6
|3
|205
|5
|135. Whitecourt
|1
|3
|3
|216
|7
|136. Whitecourt
|1
|9
|5
|182
|4
|137. Whitecourt
|6
|3
|7
|179
|18
|138. Whitecourt
|4
|10
|2
|202
|5
|139. Whitecourt
|1
|8
|0
|195
|12
|140. Whitecourt
|4
|15
|3
|154
|2
|141. Whitecourt
|4
|3
|6
|170
|4
|142. Whitecourt
|2
|4
|5
|153
|17
|143. Whitecourt
|2
|8
|8
|142
|20
|144. Whitecourt
|5
|11
|4
|161
|9
|145. Whitecourt
|4
|14
|9
|181
|25
|146. Whitecourt
|3
|6
|5
|167
|10
|147. Fawcett
|12
|7
|14
|179
|6
|148. Jarvie
|3
|6
|17
|176
|8
|149. Gladwin
|1
|10
|6
|150
|10
|150. Vega
|3
|2
|14
|209
|3
|151. Neerlandia
|4
|3
|3
|257
|4
|152. Pembina Heights
|5
|2
|6
|151
|1
|153. Anselmo
|4
|3
|4
|165
|10
|154. Bloomsbury
|6
|2
|13
|183
|3
|155. Campsie
|4
|8
|2
|169
|6
|156. Barrhead
|3
|12
|5
|157
|7
|157. Barrhead
|3
|5
|6
|148
|5
|158. Manola
|6
|9
|9
|129
|10
|159. Barrhead
|1
|10
|2
|164
|12
|160. Barrhead
|4
|14
|5
|164
|7
|161. Barrhead
|8
|15
|8
|161
|11
|162. Barrhead
|2
|20
|3
|149
|11
|163. Barrhead
|4
|4
|5
|145
|8
|164. Barrhead
|4
|16
|7
|109
|16
|165. Barrhead
|5
|11
|2
|139
|27
|166. Barrhead
|9
|8
|12
|175
|19
|167. Pibroch
|7
|5
|1
|115
|2
|168. Pembina Heights
|3
|13
|5
|118
|13
|169. Westlock
|4
|7
|0
|129
|6
|170. Westlock
|4
|8
|1
|138
|12
|171. Lawton
|3
|8
|14
|191
|9
|172. Westlock
|2
|9
|7
|144
|20
|173. Westlock
|7
|16
|1
|162
|18
|174. Westlock
|1
|12
|7
|162
|17
|175. Westlock
|4
|15
|2
|162
|20
|176. Westlock
|2
|16
|13
|115
|14
|177. Westlock
|3
|14
|2
|159
|17
|178. Westlock
|12
|15
|3
|145
|9
|179. Westlock
|5
|12
|7
|128
|15
|180. Clyde-Tawatinaw
|3
|7
|3
|190
|11
|181. Clyde
|12
|8
|3
|150
|24
|182. Waugh
|0
|9
|9
|197
|10
|183. Belvedere
|9
|8
|21
|163
|10
|184. Manola
|4
|9
|6
|162
|12
|185. Pickardville
|6
|7
|9
|159
|0
|186. Pickardville
|3
|10
|2
|145
|6
|187. Clyde
|8
|16
|10
|287
|28
|188. Barrhead
|9
|19
|9
|171
|12
|189. Busby
|4
|12
|14
|263
|16
|500. Mobile Poll
|0
|3
|0
|15
|1
|501. Mobile Poll
|2
|8
|2
|38
|7
|502. Mobile Poll
|0
|6
|5
|19
|1
|503. Mobile Poll
|2
|12
|4
|44
|15
|504. Mobile Poll
|2
|21
|2
|47
|6
|505. Mobile Poll
|7
|15
|3
|41
|8
|506. Mobile Poll
|2
|5
|2
|37
|2
|507. Mobile Poll
|4
|13
|5
|41
|3
|508. Mobile Poll
|0
|7
|2
|26
|3
|509A. Mobile Poll
|2
|3
|4
|34
|2
|509B. Merged with Poll 510
|510. Mobile Poll
|7
|22
|4
|81
|8
|511. Mobile Poll
|5
|18
|3
|134
|12
|600. Advance Poll
|3
|12
|11
|193
|14
|601. Advance Poll
|3
|4
|7
|1558
|16
|602. Advance Poll
|17
|42
|10
|496
|46
|603. Advance Poll
|0
|0
|1
|53
|1
|604. Advance Poll
|30
|51
|30
|430
|62
|605. Advance Poll
|19
|18
|25
|475
|38
|606. Advance Poll
|29
|54
|24
|915
|39
|607. Advance Poll
|13
|29
|35
|503
|41
|608. Advance Poll
|10
|19
|16
|747
|23
|609. Advance Poll
|29
|49
|18
|469
|48
|610. Advance Poll
|22
|18
|17
|198
|24
|611. Advance Poll
|17
|36
|26
|678
|42
|612. Advance Poll
|23
|53
|29
|666
|46
|613. Advance Poll
|2
|5
|4
|73
|3
|614. Advance Poll
|7
|28
|15
|503
|21
|615. Advance Poll
|18
|50
|20
|538
|49
|616. Advance Poll
|15
|25
|12
|411
|32
|617. Advance Poll
|16
|72
|19
|796
|53
|618. Advance Poll
|17
|26
|38
|742
|36
|619. Advance Poll
|7
|12
|9
|241
|15
|620. Advance Poll
|3
|14
|10
|349
|16
|621. Advance Poll
|12
|37
|29
|827
|33
|622. Advance Poll
|7
|32
|16
|857
|40
|623. Advance Poll
|14
|27
|23
|962
|37
|S/R 1 Group
|5
|34
|1
|27
|15
|S/R 2 Group
|41
|93
|63
|1518
|117
Valid Votes 51,649
Rejected Ballots 347
Total Vote 51,996