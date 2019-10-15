Powerhouse Celtics dispose of Renegades

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades faced its toughest challenge in high school football action this season.



The Renegades lost 39-12 to St. Joseph’s Celtics in Grande Prairie on Oct. 9.



St. Joseph’s is ranked No. 2 in the province for Tier II schools.



“I think this young Renegade team showed how much pride and determination the players have,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



“We had only 15 players, several of them did not come off the field for the entire game.”



Some players and some had colds.



“Congratulations to the players for earning themselves a special personal victory,” says Duchesneau.



“They showed a tremendous amount of heart.”



The Celtics opened the scoring on their first possession of the game and led 33-0 at halftime.



High Prairie quarterback Jace Supernault, who also played on defence, intercepted a pass and ran 50 yards for a touchdown to make it 39-6 in the third quarter.



Raiden Duchesneau ran the ball up the middle and scored a Renegade touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.



“On the way to the game, I spoke with the Celtics’ coach and he offered to accommodate us in any way we needed, either by playing a modified game or offering us extra players,” Duchesneau says.



“I had a meeting with our players on the bus and they said they wanted to play the game for themselves and were willing to Ironman the whole game if required.”