Poloz retains mini-golf tournament title

Winners of the Marigold Mini-Golf Tournament received trophies after the event Aug. 25. Left-right, are Danielle Anderson of Marigold, second place winner Kate Morin of Prince George, third place winner Annette Russell of Prince George and event co-ordinator. Missing in the photo is champion Bernie Poloz.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several people putted around at the second annual Marigold Mini-Golf Tournament held Aug. 25 to raise funds.



“We had fewer people play than last year but we raised more money,” says organizer Connie Sabo, a support worker at Marigold.



About $2,300 was raised last year at the event that drew about 20 people.



Veteran golfer Bernie Poloz of High Prairie won the tournament for the second successive year with a score of 60.



Kate Morin of Prince George scored 68 to finish second and Annette Russell of Prince George placed third with a score of 71.



Participants with varied skills played the fun version of the sport.



Sabo has co-ordinated the mini-golf course that opened in summer 2016 at the Marigold farmers’ market location on 51 Avenue downtown.



Several businesses and organizations chipped in for the tournament.



Marigold received 54 prizes for the silent auction.



“We thank all our sponsors and supporters,” Sabo says.



Marigold clients appreciate the support.



“All the money raised is going to Marigold to help people with disabilities,” says Danielle Anderson, a young woman that Marigold supports.



No figures for funds raised were available.



Other fun prizes were awarded.



Daren Mearon of High Prairie carded the highest score with 168.



Poloz and his daughter Sunny Poloz shared the prize with the most holes-in-one with two.



Fred Mearon of High Prairie won a prize for the second holes-in-one.



Britney Supernault of High Prairie won the prize for the most frustrated golfer.



Taylor Mearon of High Prairie won a prize for the funniest golfer.



Morin and Russell won the prize for travelling the farthest.