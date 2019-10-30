Police rule Atikameg death a homicide

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit have entered into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on a road on the Atikameg First Nation.



Cpl. Laurel Scott says police responded to a complaint Oct. 20 at 7 a.m. of the deceased male.



“Several units were involved in a scene examination including Peace River Forensic Identification Section, Grande Prairie Police Dog Services, and the General Investigation Section,” saye Scott.



On Oct. 22 an autopsy was conducted in Edmonton. The results of the autopsy indicated that the man, 35, died as a result of homicide. Details of the manner of his death were not released.



Police did not release the man’s name.