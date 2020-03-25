Police make arrest in attempted murder case

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have arrested one of two people wanted for the attempted murder of a Whitefish man.



Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, reports on March 16 members of the High Prairie RCMP First Nations Police Unit apprehended Bobby Fawn Auger, 30, with the assistance of the RCMP Metis Enhanced Unit and High Prairie RCMP detachment members.



Auger, of Peace River, was wanted on warrants for the attempted murder that occurred on Feb. 12, on Whitefish First Nations.



Police thank the community for their assistance in providing information that led to Auger’s arrest.



However, police are still seeking the public’s help in locating a second suspect, Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, 26, of Marten Lake, who remains on a warrant in connection to the attempted murder. Anyone who may know the current whereabouts of Cardinal is asked to contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.



“The public are cautioned not to approach Cardinal as she is considered armed and dangerous,” says Fontaine.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].



Auger and Cardinal are jointly charged with attempted murder with a firearm, assault, break and enter into a residence, careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, disguise with intent to commit an offence, overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence, participation in activities of a criminal organization , possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and two counts of uttering threats.



Auger is also charged with four counts of fail to comply with release conditions.