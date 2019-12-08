Police investigating homicide at Red EarthCreek

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two people have been identified who may be able to help with a homicide investigation at Red Earth Creek.

Cpl. Laurel Scott, RCMP Media Relations Group, says the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is no longer seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two people, male and female.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, High Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint from a citizen who located a deceased male off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek. The Major Crimes Unit was deployed to take carriage of the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 6 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Major Crimes Unit later obtained surveillance photos of a male and female and sought the public’s help in identifying the subjects.

“They are believed to be persons of interest who may have information related to this investigation,” says Scott.

The photos were taken from a gas station in High Level.

No names were released of the male and female, and the victim.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Red Earth Creek RCMP Detachment at [780] 649-3990, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].