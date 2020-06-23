Police, family concerned for man’s well-being

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Red Earth Creek RCMP is asking the public’s assistance to locate a missing male.



On June 8, Red Earth Creek RCMP were notified that Christopher Trindle, 35, also known as Chris Osseemas or Chris Alook, had not been seen or spoken to by family since May 27, 2020.



Trindle had advised family he was living at no fixed address in Edmonton at the time and was supposed to contact family after June 1; however, he has not made contact with family since.



Chris’ family reported him missing as they are concerned for his well-being. Police have not been able to locate him.



Trindle is Indigenous, 5’10” tall, weighs 160 lbs, and has short, black hair, and brown eyes.



Trindle is from the Trout Lake area; however, has been residing in the Edmonton area for some time.



If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992.



If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].