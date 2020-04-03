Police express appreciation

On April 2 High Prairie RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service attended the High Prairie Regional Health Complex to show support for all Alberta Health Services workers and first responders. Police agencies first drove around the circle while activating their sirens, then stepped out of their vehicles to applaud the workers before leaving. Organizer of the appreciation, Const. Tyler Bell, says local police wanted to show their appreciation for all AHS and first responders do. Many waved, recorded the procession on their phones, and expressed thanks.