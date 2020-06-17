Police charge 4 with drug-related crimes

Red Earth Creek RCMP seized the following evidence after the execution of search warrant in a drug investigation May 29. Included are firearms, ammunition, cash, cell phones, brass knuckles and more.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two residents of Peerless Lake and two more from Trout Lake are facing several drug related charges.



On May 29, Red Earth Creek RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested for providing a false name, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Little did police know what they would find next.



“During a search for identification of the driver, RCMP members located methamphetamine and cocaine inside the vehicle,” says Fontaine.



As a result, all of the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the vehicle was seized.



To further the investigation, police received a search warrant for the vehicle and the driver’s residence and property in Trout Lake.



“During the execution of the search warrants, Red Earth Creek RCMP members seized a number of items including several firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, over $2,000 cash, several cell phones, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, suspected cocaine and heroin.



The vehicle was also impounded for 30 days as the driver was prohibited from driving in Canada.



Billy Joe Cardinal, of Trout Lake, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of a non-restricted firearm without holding a license, and possession of proceeds of crime not exceeding $5,000.



Victor Junior Okemow, of Peerless Lake, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, possession of the proceeds of crime not exceeding $5,000, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition while prohibited, and possession of a non-restricted firearm without holding a license.



Holly Lynn Okemow, of Peerless Lake, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, unauthorized possession of a firearm/restricted weapon or prohibited weapon, and possession of the proceeds of crime not exceeding $5,000.



Carl Randy Cardinal, of Trout Lake, Alta. is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, and possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon without a licence.



Following judicial hearings, Billy Okemow and Victor Cardinal have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to attend Red Earth Creek provincial court on June 16.



Holly Okemow and Carl Cardinal have been released on an undertaking to appear in Red Earth Creek provincial court on Aug. 18.