Plenty to keep you entertained

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Eat hearty, then party!

A breakfast and two barbecues will be held on the first day of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo July 30. Please support these events because they all raise money for the community.

Victory Church breakfast

High Prairie Victory Church hosts its second annual Rodeo Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m.

Pancakes, bacon and eggs, coffee, tea and juice will all be on the menu.

All proceeds from the breakfast will be forwarded to the Elks.

Marigold Enterprises Barbecue

Marigold Enterprises fires up its grill outside its office July 30 to feed rodeo fans.

The barbecue begins at 10:30 a.m.

Hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks will be on sale. As well, slices of pie or entire pies will be on sale.

Food Bank Barbecue

The traditional High Prairie Food Bank barbecue begins at 11 a.m. at Freson Bros.

Freson provides the location and donates the products for the annual fundraiser.

The barbecue begins at the time the parade starts and continues afterwards.

Calf Scramble both days

One nervous calf and a whole bunch of kids chasing it to the roars of the crowd.

The calf scramble returns this year at the rodeo.

It may be one of the shortest events but it does give children under the age of 10 years as of Jan. 1 the chance to win a prize. Every participant must register and sign a waiver.

Mutton bustin’ almost full

By the time you read this, it may be too late to enter mutton bustin’.

Please call the Elks office at [780] 523-3724 to register. You never know when there might be a cancellation or at the very least, put on a waiting list.

They are the youngest competitors at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and perhaps the most popular. Is it any surprise that the biggest cheers at the rodeo may not be reserved for the professionals?

Mutton Bustin’ is a fan favourite and back for another year. Children six years old and younger gather every ounce of courage in their bodies and enter the world of rodeo for the first time.

Mutton Bustin’ is held both days of the rodeo.

To take part, children must be six years old or younger as of Jan. 1. It is free to register.

Winner can ‘Pick Your ATV’

One lucky person will be riding off in a new ATV and be supporting the High Prairie Elks at the same time.

This year, the lucky winner of the 2019 High Prairie Elks Pick Your ATV Raffle will have six side-by-sides to choose from:

2019 Sportsman 507 EPS with winch and a 2019 Sportsman 450 with winch;

2019 Ranger XP 900 EPS;

2018 John Deere XUV590M;

2018 John Deere XUV835M;

2018 Havoc x 900;

2019 Honda Pioneer 700p4dk with winch.

The second place winner receives $500 while third place receives $250.

Tickets cost $20 each or three for $50 and are available at the High Prairie Elks town office and various businesses in High Prairie.

Everyone is reminded you must be over 18 years of age to buy a ticket.

The draw takes place on the second day of the rodeo July 31.

Enter the 50/50 draw

Someone will be walking away from the rodeo July 31 with a wad of cash in his/her pocket.

Why not you?

The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo not only provides top Western entertainment, but also gives you a chance to go home with a few thousands dollars in your pocket.

There is still plenty of time to buy your 50/50 tickets for the draw, held annually at the rodeo.

If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, they will be available at the rodeo grounds both days until the draw near the end of the second day July 31.