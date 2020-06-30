Plenty at ‘steak’ during gun shoot

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Shooters stand in line to fire at the moving targets in the annual Father’s Day Steak Shoot at the High Prairie Gun Range.

The “steaks” were high at the annual Father’s Day Steak Shoot, hosted by the High Prairie Game and Fish Association on June 21.



“We had about 40 people participate,” organizer Darrell Basarab says.



“Usually we get about 30 people.”



He believes numbers were up since many other activities and events have been cancelled by provincial health orders during the current coronavirus pandemic.



“Everyone is getting cabin fever,” Basarab says.



“Everyone wants to get out.”



Participants travelled from the High Prairie area, Peace River, Wembley and Edmonton.



“Some of them are pretty accomplished shooters,” Basarab says.



Competition aside, the event is a fun time for all.



“We made up some entertaining games,” Basarab says.



Organizers planned 10 events using the trap and skeet ranges.



Winners in each event took home two rib-eye steaks. Second-place winners earned one steak and third place won a free game.



It was the biggest event of the year to date for the association.



The 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show was cancelled in 2020. Originally scheduled for April 18-19 and postponed to June 13-14, the gun show was called off over COVID-19 restrictions.



“Of course we plan to be back in 2021,” says Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



The date of the next gun show is June 12-13.