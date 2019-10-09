‘Plan & Practise Your Escape’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 6–12 is a time to get prepare



“During this time, please ensure your family is safe by paying attention to fire hazards and be prepared for any fire event,” High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.



The theme is: “Not Everyone Wears a Cape – Plan and Practise Your Escape”.



The 2019 campaign congratulates people of all ages who learn about home fire escape planning and practice, bring that information home, and spur their families to action, Cisaroski says.



From young students who learn about the campaign at school to parents who attend a community event like a fire station open house – all of them truly are heroes because they’re taking steps to make their households much, much safer from fire.”



The theme also focuses on what a home escape plan includes and the value of practising it.



“Those messages are more important than ever, particularly because today’s homes burn faster than ever,” Cisaroski says.



Synthetic fibers used in modern home furnishings, along with the fact that newer homes tend to be built with more open spaces and unprotected lightweight construction, are contributing factors to the increased burn rate.



“People tend to underestimate their risk to fire, particularly at home,” Cisaroski says.



“That over-confidence lends itself to complacency towards home escape planning and practice.”



But in a fire situation, advanced planning can make a potentially life-saving difference.



A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every bedroom and near all sleeping areas.



It also includes two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window, with a clear path to an outside meeting place (like a tree, light pole or mailbox) that’s a safe distance from the home.



Home escape plans should be practised twice a year by all occupants of the household.